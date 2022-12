Williams totaled seven tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Williams did his best to make up for the absence of his brother Quinnen Williams (calf). Even without Quinnen generating interior pressure along the defensive line, Quincy used his anticipation to shoot the gap and stop a few rushing attempts in their tracks. The 26-year-old linebacker raised his season total to 76 tackles (54 solo) through 12 appearances.