Williams compiled seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Williams was ticketed to see a drop in workload in Week 10, but that didn't necessarily transpire. The linebacker finished tied for third on the team with safety Isaiah Oliver in takedowns, and he was able to get to Dillon Gabriel for a sack in the third quarter. Williams is now up to 29 total tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over five games this year.