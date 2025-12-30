Jets' Quincy Williams: Six tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Jets' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Williams played 96 percent of the defensive snaps against New England and has now logged 80 tackles (42 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and six pass breakups on 91 percent of the defensive snaps across 12 appearances this season.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Posts 11 stops in Week 16 loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ready for Sunday•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Nursing hand injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Reaches career high in sacks•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Tallies six tackles in Week 12 loss•