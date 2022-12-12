Williams had six solo tackles in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.
Williams laid a couple of his signature big hits and finished second on the team in tackles behind C.J. Mosley (nine tackles, seven solo). After breaking out with 110 tackles last season, Williams has 69 in 11 appearances this year. His decrease in tackles can counter-intuitively be chalked up to New York's holistic improvement on defense, as the Jets are significantly better at getting the opposing offense off the field than they were last season.