Williams recorded 12 tackles (nine solo), including one tackle for loss, while adding a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Quincy and brother Quinnen Williams each forced a turnover as the Jets' defense turned Philadelphia over four times in all. Quinnen is already recognized as one of the NFL's best defensive players, having been named a first-team All-Pro defensive tackle last season, and Quincy's making a case to join his brother among the All-Pro ranks in 2023. The 27-year-old linebacker has 60 tackles (47 solo), five passes defensed and two sacks through six games.