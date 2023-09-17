Williams sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.
It's unclear how significant the injury Williams suffered is, but head coach Robert Saleh said following the contest that he'll undergo further evaluation. The linebacker's status will likely be updated in the coming days.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Racks up 10 tackles in win•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Agrees to three-year deal•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Back-to-back 100-tackle seasons•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Records 10 tackles again•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Seven tackles in Week 15•