Williams had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 13-10 OT win over the Giants.

As he has all season, Williams was all over the field Sunday and registered double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season. He's recorded at least nine tackles in all but one game this year and has played in at least 96 percent of defensive snaps in all seven contests. He's tied with C.J. Mosley with the most tackles on the team (71) and will continue to get involved in Week 9 against the Chargers on Monday night.