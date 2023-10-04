Williams registered 13 tackles (10 solo), including two for loss, and added two defensed passes Sunday in a loss to the Chiefs.

Williams was one of the keys to slowing down Kansas City's vaunted offense, as he led the Jets with a season-high 13 tackles. The fifth-year pro also recorded two pass defenses, and he leads all NFL linebackers in that category with four on the campaign. Williams is thriving in his third year with the Jets -- with 39 tackles through four weeks, he's on pace to easily surpass the career-best mark of 110 he established in 2021.