Williams logged six tackles (three solo) during the Jets' 23-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Williams was one of three Jets players to play every single defensive snap during Sunday's loss, and he finished tied for the second-most tackles on the team behind Jamien Sherwood (13). In the four games since returning from injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, Williams has accumulated 29 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.