Williams (ankle) appears to have an ankle sprain, as X-rays on the injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals came back negative, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
The Jets feared a broken ankle, so this is positive news, even if Williams will still likely miss a few weeks as a result of the sprained ankle. He'll most likely be absent when the Jets begin practicing ahead of their Week 4 trip to Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Doubtful to return•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Gets third career sack•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Has 110 tackles in breakout season•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Closing in on milestone•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Tallies eight stops•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Has 35 tackles in last three games•