Williams recorded nine tackles (five solo), including two sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Williams was able to notch his first two sacks of the season while he also stripped Russell Wilson late in the fourth quarter, which put the game on ice for New York. The linebacker now has 48 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting four passes and forcing a fumble over the first five games of 2023.