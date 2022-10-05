site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Quincy Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in Week 5 versus the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Williams is expected to miss a second straight game Sunday after he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bills. Marcell Harris will likely see an uptick in usage again in Week 5.
