Williams (hand) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' upgrade in participation bodes well for his chances to be able to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. The outside linebacker has one more practice to prove he should be free of an injury designation, and it may be key that he is. The Jets' linebacker corps is littered with injuries, and with Francisco Mauigoa (neck) also listed as questionable, Kobe King is the sole outside linebacker who is guaranteed to be ready for Sunday.