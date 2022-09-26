Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Williams is considered "week-to-week" with a high ankle sprain.
Williams had to be carted off after going down with this ankle injury against the Bengals on Sunday, leaving his status up in the air for the next few weeks. The fourth-year linebacker recorded 18 tackles and one sack while playing 158 defensive snaps over the Jets' first three games this season. Should Williams miss time, Marcell Harris and Jamien Sherwood figure to see increased roles in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.