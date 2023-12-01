Williams (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Despite being limited at practice Thursday, Williams will be available for the Jets in Week 13. He figures to be a great IDP play come Sunday, as Atlanta has run the ball on 49 percent of its offensive snaps so far this season, more often than all but two other teams.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Still bothered by knee•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Closing in on 100 tackles•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Good to go at Vegas•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Limited in Wednesday walkthrough•