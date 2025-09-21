Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury.

Williams suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's game. After being evaluated in the locker room during halftime, the injury has been deemed severe enough for him to not return, and he will finish with four tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks. Cam Jones should see more work at outside linebacker the rest of the way due to Williams' injury.