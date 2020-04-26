Jets' Quincy Wilson: Sent to Jets
The Jets acquired Wilson (shoulder) from the Colts on Saturday in exchange for the No. 211 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 2017 second-round pick was limited to nine games last season and had 11 total tackles while playing a minor defensive role when healthy. Wilson hasn't lived up to his draft pedigree to this point, so the change of scenery could prove beneficial as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
