Williams (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Although Williams is sitting out, coach Adam Gase said he's "trending" toward practicing Thursday. Even if Williams is able to practice, he still may be an inactive for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. The Jets have yet to see what Williams -- their third-overall pick in April's draft -- can bring to the table, as he's only played 24 defensive snaps thus far.

