Williams (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered an ankle injury Week 1 versus the Bills and has yet to resume practicing. He'll have two more opportunities to retake the practice field ahead of Monday's tilt against the Browns. If Williams is unable to go Week 2 expect Folorunso Fatukasi to step in as the team's backup nose tackle.

