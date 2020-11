Coach Adam Gase said Monday that he hopes Williams (hamstring) is able to practice with limitations Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, and it appears he'll have a chance to return after three weeks of recovery. However, if he's not ready or the Jets opt to take a cautious approach, Nathan Shepherd or John Franklin-Myers will pick up the reps at defensive end.