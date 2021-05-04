Williams likely will need surgery after breaking a small bone in his foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The surgery, assuming it happens, would come with a recovery estimate of 8-to-10 weeks, ruling Williams out for OTAs and June minicamp. He'd still have a shot to be ready for the start of training camp, though the Jets might ease him into practice even if he seems healthy again. Williams looked the part of a No. 3 overall pick in his second pro season, finishing 2020 with 55 tackles and seven sacks in only 13 games.