Williams totaled five tackles (four solo), two sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers.

The Jets' defense led the way on a slippery Sunday at Lambeau Field. New York's defensive line created pressure throughout, and Williams led the way by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice. Williams is up to five sacks through six games. He briefly exited after getting poked in the eye but was able to return and continue wreaking havoc in the Green Bay backfield.