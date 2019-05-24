Jets' Quinnen Williams: Calf issue downplayed
Williams (calf) won't undergo an MRI for the tightness in his calf as the injury is believed to be minor, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Williams didn't participate at practice Thursday due to the issue, but there never seemed to be much concern over the injury. The team is likely to remain cautious with the third overall pick of last month's draft.
