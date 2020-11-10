Williams (hamstring) is inactive heading into the Jets' matchup against New England on Monday night.

The 2019 No. 3 overall draft choice was designated as doubtful Saturday after being unable to participate in practice at all throughout the week. Williams had exited last Sunday's loss to Kansas City with a hamstring issue, though he was able to return to action Week 8. With the issue remaining bothersome to the point that Williams is not able to go against New England, Nathan Shepherd will now see an increase in usage at defensive end.