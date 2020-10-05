Williams had his felony weapons charges dismissed Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams' attorney, Alex Spiros, said that "this case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm, which is why the government gave [Williams] nothing more than a ticket." The league isn't expected to intervene at this time. Expect the 2019 first-round pick to continue starting at defensive end where he's piled up 16 tackles and two sacks through four games.

