Williams had his felony weapons charges dismissed Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams' attorney, Alex Spiros, said that "this case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm, which is why the government gave [Williams] nothing more than a ticket." The league isn't expected to intervene at this time. Expect the 2019 first-round pick to continue starting at defensive end where he's piled up 16 tackles and two sacks through four games.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Two sacks in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Bothered by ankle last year•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Off-field issues surface•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Limited impact as rookie•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Questionable for Week 16•