Williams recorded six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Williams recorded a sack in his third-straight game Sunday, bringing him to a total of 2.5 on the season. He also added another quarterback hit along the way. The 24-year-old's six tackles brings him to 14 on the season. He'll look to keep his sack streak going Sunday against the Dolphins.