Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Williams (calf) will be sidelined for "a week or two," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams hobbled off the field Thursday and will now be sidelined for the next several practices. Jay Tufele, Byron Cowart and Phidarian Mathis will be next up for snaps with the first-team defense alongside Derrick Nnadi.

