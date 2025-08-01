Jets' Quinnen Williams: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Williams (calf) will be sidelined for "a week or two," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams hobbled off the field Thursday and will now be sidelined for the next several practices. Jay Tufele, Byron Cowart and Phidarian Mathis will be next up for snaps with the first-team defense alongside Derrick Nnadi.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Past hamstring injury•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Aggravates hamstring in Week 18•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Will play against Miami•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Playing Sunday vs. Buffalo•