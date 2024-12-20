Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Jets' week of practice, Williams still has a chance to suit up in Week 16. He would be a significant loss to the Jets' defense if he's unable to play Sunday, having recorded 35 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, through 14 games this season. Solomon Thomas is likely to step in and start alongside Javon Kinlaw on the Jets' defensive line if Williams is sidelined Sunday.