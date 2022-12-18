Coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Williams (calf) has a chance to play Thursday versus Jacksonville, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
After sitting out his first game of the season in Saturday's loss versus Detroit, Williams is apparently truly questionable for Week 16. The budding star's presence would certainly be a welcome one as the Jets prepare to play host to a Jaguars passing attack that's been red hot as of late.
