Jets' Quinnen Williams: Dealing with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 2019 first-round pick from Alabama appears to have sustained a groin injury in the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, despite playing 35 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles during the contest. Williams' practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos in London.