Williams registered seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass defections during Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.
Three QB hits against the Dolphins marked a single-game career high for the 2019 No. 3 overall draft choice. This breakthrough may have been foreseeable from Williams, as he has been finding ways to reach the quarterback with greater frequency over his past four appearances. He has three sacks in a quarter-season sample size since Week 7, after recording two sacks over his first six appearances of 2020. Williams has bounced back nicely from a hamstring injury that held him out Week 9 against New England, with as many tackles the past two outings as he's had in any two-game stretch all season.