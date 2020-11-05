Williams (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach Adam Gase said Williams' lingering injury will be taken day by day, and that the second-year pro's status for Week 9 remains uncertain. Fellow defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (knee) and Nathan Shepherd (back) are also banged up.
