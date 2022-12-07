Williams recorded five tackles (four solo), including three tackles for loss and one sack, as well as a pass defended in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Williams posted his ninth sack of the season when he brought down signal-caller Kirk Cousins for an eight-yard loss in the third quarter. He also interrupted a short pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first quarter. The 24-year-old has truly emerged as one of the league's most disruptive defensive linemen this season, as he's already set new career highs in sacks and passes defended (three) through just 12 games played in 2022. Williams will likely need to post another all-around dominant performance to help the Jets come away with their second win of the season against Buffalo in Week 14.