Williams (stinger) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Williams recorded a tackle and a quarterback hit before exiting the contest. The rookie first-round pick has a quick turnaround to get healthy for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens. If he's unable to go, Nathan Shepherd and Kyle Phillips figure to carry the load.

