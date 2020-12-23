Williams (neck) will miss the Jets' final two games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The team plans to place Williams on IR, a move that could become official later Wednesday. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft thus finishes his second campaign as a pro with 55 tackles and seven sacks in 13 games, numbers that gave the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman a degree of IDP utility in 2020.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Goes into concussion protocol•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Takes hit to head•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Disrupts pocket in loss to Dolphins•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Aiming to practice this week•