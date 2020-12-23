Williams (neck) will miss the Jets' final two games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team plans to place Williams on IR, a move that could become official later Wednesday. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft thus finishes his second campaign as a pro with 55 tackles and seven sacks in 13 games, numbers that gave the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman a degree of IDP utility in 2020.