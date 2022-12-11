Williams (calf) will not return Sunday against the Bills, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Williams suffered the injury in the second quarter, and he will not return in the second the half. His absence will be a blow to the Jets' defense, especially their pass rush. Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd should continue to see increased opportunities for the remainder of the game.
