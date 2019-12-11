Play

Williams (stinger) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Williams left Sunday's in over the Dolphins early due to a stinger, and the injury kept him out of practice all week. The 21-year-old defensive end's likely absence will afford both Kyle Phillips and Nathan Shepherd (ankle), if healthy, increased reps.

