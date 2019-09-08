Jets' Quinnen Williams: Exits with ankle injury
Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Bills, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams hadn't made a tackle in his NFL debut at the time of his departure. The rookie first-round pick's absence depletes the depth of the Jets' defensive front, but he was still working as a backup nose tackle to Steve McLendon. If he doesn't return, expect his practice status to be monitored in the upcoming week.
