Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Bills, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams hadn't made a tackle in his NFL debut at the time of his departure. The rookie first-round pick's absence depletes the depth of the Jets' defensive front, but he was still working as a backup nose tackle to Steve McLendon. If he doesn't return, expect his practice status to be monitored in the upcoming week.