Williams (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.
Williams went down with an apparent noncontact injury during the second quarter, but he was still able to walk off under his own power before heading into the medical tent, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. The 24-year-old recorded his 10th sack of the season before exiting Sunday's contest, so his absence would be a major loss for the Jets defensive line. With Williams sidelined, expect Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd to step into bigger roles alongside Sheldon Rankins.
