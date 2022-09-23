Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams logged back-to-back limited practices after leaving the team's Week 2 win over the Browns due to a foot injury. However, he was a full participant Friday and appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday. Across the first two games of the season, the fourth-year defensive tackle has recorded four tackles, one pass defense and half a sack across 70 defensive snaps.