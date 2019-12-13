Jets' Quinnen Williams: Expected to practice next week
Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Williams (stinger) is expected to resume practicing next week, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Williams wasn't able to practice in any capacity leading up to Thursday's loss to the Ravens, but he appears on track to participate in a limited fashion when the Jets resume taking reps next Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick will target a return against Pittsburgh in Week 16.
