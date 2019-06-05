Williams has shaken off a calf injury, and will be a full-go for mandatory minicamp next week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been dealing with a calf injury that has been lingering for almost two weeks, so this news is a positive sign for the rookie. The Alabama product will now be at 100 percent health when he showcases his skills this offseason. Expect Williams to be given the reins as the team's starting nose tackle in 2019.