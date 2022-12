Williams (calf) is expected to be a true "game-time decision" ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes Williams will go through a pre-game workout to determine whether he'll be active for Sunday's game or not. The destructive defensive tackle has been a critical part of the Jets' defensive rise throughout 2022 and might be a huge factor in the offensive output of Jared Goff and the Lions, who have been on a tear in recent weeks.