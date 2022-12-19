Williams (calf) appears likely to be able to return to the field in Week 16 against the Jaguars, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Williams' "arrow is pointing up" and he has a real shot at playing Thursday versus Jacksonville. The defensive tackle missed his first contest of the year in Week 15 and will look to limit his absence to just one game and return for Week 16.