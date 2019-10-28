Williams recorded three tackles (two solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars.

Playing in his fourth career game, the third overall selection from the 2019 draft marked the sack ledger for the first time in his career when he and Kyle Phillips split a take-down of Gardner Minshew. Now that he's healthy, Williams can set his sights on becoming a dominant interior force.

