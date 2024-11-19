Williams recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.
The defensive tackle also played on 72 percent of the defensive snaps. Williams has 32 tackles (22 solo), including 6.0 sacks, on the year.
