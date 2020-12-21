Coach Adam Gase said that Williams entered concussion protocol Sunday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
New York delivered a spirited 23-20 victory over the heavily favored Rams to end a winless 2020 campaign, but the upset didn't come without an injury to one of the team's defensive stalwarts. Williams has been emerging as a pocket disruptor in his second pro campaign, collecting his seventh sack of the season Sunday after generating just two a year ago. The Alabama product has also produced more than double the number of QB hits compared to his 2019 output. Looking forward, Williams will have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol if he is to be activated for a Week 16 game against Cleveland.
