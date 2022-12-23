Williams (calf) has been ruled active ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars.
Williams will return after a one-game hiatus due to a calf injury. The fourth-year defensive tackle has recorded 47 tackles and a career-high 11 tackles over 13 games this season, so his return will be a major boost alongside fellow starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
