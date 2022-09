Williams (foot) is in line to play Sunday against the Bengals, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Williams exited last Sunday's game against Cleveland with a foot injury, but he was able to log limited practice sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday, while he practiced in full Friday. He'll remain a starter on the Jets' defensive line during Sunday's contest against the Bengals, whose offensive line has given up a league-high 13 sacks.