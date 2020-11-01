Williams (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
The 2019 No. 3 overall draft choice was dealing with a hamstring issue heading into a Week 6 trip to Miami, but he was able to suit up for more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps during that contest. Williams made it through last week's 18-10 loss to Buffalo with no issue either, but he's once again beleaguered by a hamstring injury in the midst of a visit to Arrowhead Stadium. Should Williams be unavailable to return, Nathan Shepherd would be in line for more opportunities at defensive end.